Conservation groups file lawsuit against BLM's approval of controversial southern Utah highway

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Conservation groups have filed a lawsuit to block a four-lane highway planned through Utah's Red Cliffs Conservation Area, marking the latest legal challenge in a decades-long battle over the controversial Northern Corridor project.

The lawsuit targets the Bureau of Land Management's recent approval of the highway between Ivins, St. George and Washington City. Six conservation groups serving as plaintiffs argue the BLM's decision violates federal laws protecting endangered species, specifically the desert tortoise that inhabits the Red Cliffs Conservation Area.

The Northern Corridor has faced a turbulent approval process. The first Trump Administration initially approved the project, but President Biden reversed that decision. Late last month, the second Trump Administration reapproved the highway plan.

This marks the second major lawsuit challenging the project. Conservation groups filed similar legal action in 2021 after the highway's first approval, making the same argument that BLM approval violated endangered species protections.

Washington County Commissioners and other supporters maintain the highway is essential to accommodate the county's growing population. They argue the project represents a balanced compromise that includes turtle tunnels and protections for another tortoise habitat in Moe's Valley to the southwest.

They also say the initial act that created the Red Cliffs Conservation area in 2009 included the highway.

The Moe's Valley protection has created division within environmental circles. While one conservation group – the Southern Utah Climbers Alliance -- opposes the highway, they acknowledge the BLM-county agreement provides at least temporary protection from development for Moe's Valley. Along with the endangered tortoise, Moe’s Valley serves as the only known habitat for the Bear Claw Poppy.

The Climbers Alliance is also pushing the City of St. George to create a committee to provide more permanent protections for Moe’s Valley and other open spaces in southwest Utah.

The conservation groups argue both areas should receive full protection and suggest expanding the existing Red Hills Parkway could meet traffic demands without compromising sensitive habitats. The county says such an expansion isn’t technically possible.

The full lawsuit can be viewed HERE.