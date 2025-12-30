41-year-old hospitalized in Cottonwood Heights after crashing into pole while fleeing from police

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A 41-year-old driver has been hospitalized after he allegedly crashed into a power pole while fleeing police. The name of the driver or the charges he could be facing aren't being released at this time.

According to Cottonwood Heights police, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the driver around 8:55 p.m. Monday. During the stop, police say the driver fled the scene. Officers did not pursue the suspect at that time.

Investigators tell FOX 13 News that the driver fled on Fort Union Boulevard but allegedly crashed into a pole near 7850 Highland Drive.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was in critical condition when taken to the hospital.

Charges are being screened for the driver as police say signs of impairment were seen while at the crash scene.