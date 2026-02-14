Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bow wow! Salt Lake City among most dog-friendly cities in US

SALT LAKE CITY — Can we get a ruff-ruff?

We all know how popular Salt Lake City is among the two-legged crowd looking to enjoy the Great Outdoors, but apparently, those with four legs and a tail are also big fans.

A new survey released this weekend ranks Utah's capital city as one of the most dog-friendly in the U.S.

KURU Footwear's lists Salt Lake City at No. 3 overall in its rankings, which take into account a variety of factors, including walkability, access to parks, dog ownership, and sunshine.

The weighted scoring system was designed to reflect real-life dog-walking conditions

"Salt Lake City stands out with the highest dog-walking search interest of any city on our list," the study said. "That curiosity pairs well with a strong ParkScore of 75 and one of the highest dog ownership rates, making it a vibrant place for pups and their people to explore."

ParkScore assesses the access cities and its residents have to parks and green space.

At 82 percent, Salt Lake City blew away the competition in the Dog-Walking Interest category, which shows how often people search for dog-walking information on Google.

TOP DOG-FRIENDLY U.S. CITIES:

  1. Los Angeles
  2. Long Beach
  3. SALT LAKE CITY
  4. Fresno
  5. Oakland
  6. Mesa, Arizona
  7. Bakersfield, California
  8. San Francisco
  9. Phoenix
  10. Miami

