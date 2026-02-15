Youth softball team spreads Valentine’s Day joy at Tooele homeless resource center

TOOELE, Utah — A local 12-U softball team delivered more than just supplies this Valentine's Day; they delivered joy to the residents of the Harris Community Village, a local crisis shelter.

The team assembled and donated backpacks filled with hygiene products, stickers, and other essentials for the youth at the shelter.

“They just put a big smile on everybody’s faces,” said Briley Heap, assistant manager at the Harris Community Village.

The shelter, a Switchpoint center, provides housing, food, and resources for more than 54 people.

“Not a lot of people in this community have family and friends and stuff, so when they see that people care about them, it just brings such joy to them,” said Heap.

The donation was organized by Mackenzie Wilstead, a local volunteer, after a mother from the softball team called Miracle Powers reached out, wanting to help.

"New backpacks, anything to help these kids have a sense of normalcy, that’s what’s important, but also spreading love this Valentine’s Day,” said Wilstead.

Emily Nicholas, one of the softball players, said she and her teammates had fun picking out the items.

“Everyone deserves a chance to have all of these things,” Nicholas said. “We got them stickers for creativity, and we got them toothbrushes and stuff.”

While the backpacks were a welcome surprise, the visit also highlighted a critical need for the shelter: its washing machine is broken.

Heap said the laundry machines are used constantly.

“Every single day from 6-8 p.m., our residents do it, and then our graveyards come in, and they do laundry all night long,” she said.

Upon learning of the issue, Wilstead immediately saw another opportunity for the community to help.

“My thought was, ‘Why not just ask the community for help?’” she said.

The Harris Community Village is now seeking donations for a new washer or the funds to purchase one. Heap said getting a working machine would mean the "world" to them.

The shelter relies entirely on community support and also accepts donations of food, hygiene products and cleaning supplies.

“Spreading love here means a lot to them because it’s people showing up for us when they don’t have the people who show up for them,” said Heap.

Reflecting on the experience, Nicholas encouraged others to take action.

“If you want to do something, just go ahead and do it. Because it’s better to do something than not do anything at all,” said Nicholas.