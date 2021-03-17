Menu

Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

4th suspect arrested in connection to fatal Kearns shooting

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
Kearns Shooting
Posted at 10:53 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 12:53:49-04

KEARNS, Utah — A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Kearns on March 9.

READ: Following fatal shooting, Precinct Chief says Kearns is 'safe place'

The Unified Police Department announced Wednesday that an 18-year-old male was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on charges of Aggravated Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Felony Discharge of a Firearm.

Family members of the teen contacted detectives about his whereabouts.

One man, Jonathan Montrail Johnson, and two teen boys were previously arrested on the same charges.

The four planned to rob Alonso Gerardo Garcia Mendoza after he was lured to a church parking lot.

Police say Johnson and one of the teens confronted Mendoza before firing inside his vehicle. Mendoza attempted to drive away, but crashed into a fence and died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere