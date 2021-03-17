4th suspect arrested in connection to fatal Kearns shooting

KEARNS, Utah — A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Kearns on March 9.

The Unified Police Department announced Wednesday that an 18-year-old male was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on charges of Aggravated Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Felony Discharge of a Firearm.

Family members of the teen contacted detectives about his whereabouts.

One man, Jonathan Montrail Johnson, and two teen boys were previously arrested on the same charges.

The four planned to rob Alonso Gerardo Garcia Mendoza after he was lured to a church parking lot.

Police say Johnson and one of the teens confronted Mendoza before firing inside his vehicle. Mendoza attempted to drive away, but crashed into a fence and died at the scene.