One man, 2 teens arrested in fatal Kearns shooting

KEARNS, Utah — Police have arrested multiple suspects in connection with the Kearns shooting that killed one person and injured two others Tuesday.

Jonathan Montrail Johnson, 20, was taken into custody Friday and charged with one count of Aggravated Murder, Aggravated Robbery and multiple counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm.

Police also arrested two teenage boys: one 15-year-old and one 17-year-old.

According to the arrest report, the group planned on robbing Alonso Gerardo Garcia Mendoza during a drug transaction that police say was a "ruse" they organized.

Witnesses told police Mendoza was lured to a church parking lot at 5305 W. 5400 South and confronted by Johnson and another man. Both men allegedly fired into Mendoza's vehicle.

Mendoza attempted to drive away from the lot but crashed into a fence. He was declared dead at the scene.

Surveillance video showed Johnson and three others returning to the area later that day.

Police are still trying to find the fourth suspect. No further information about him was released.