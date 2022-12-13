Aargh! Salt Lake City ranks among worst for porch pirate thefts

SALT LAKE CITY — New research shows that Salt Lake City residents, more than most around the country, should be asking Santa Claus for a home surveillance system.

A study from getcircuit.com shows that Salt Lake City is the third worst city for porch pirates in the U.S. per capita.

Over the last five years, Salt Lake City saw over 1.3% of its residents searching for missing or stolen packages, trailing behind only Sunnyvale, CA and Bellevue, WA.

CITIES WITH THE MOST PORCH PIRATES :

Sunnyvale, CA Bellevue, WA SALT LAKE CITY Alexandria, VA Hayward, CA Pomona, CA Fort Lauderdale, FL Lakewood, CO Rochester, NY Knoxville, TN

As for states, Utah is the 23rd ranked location when it comes to the most lost packages in the country, which isn't too bad... unless, of course, it's your package that was stolen.

The data was compiled using Google AdWords to identify locations with the "most issues with stolen and missing packages over the last five years and in 2022," according to getcircuit.com.

Overall, this has been a productive year for thieves as the study claims UPS and Amazon have reported a 15% increase in stolen packages in 2022.

