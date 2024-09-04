Adult and three children found dead inside vehicle in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff's Office says they are now investigating following four people being found dead inside a car in West Haven Tuesday night.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they were called to a home in the 1800 block of South Prevedel Drive at 9:47 p.m.. When deputies arrived they say they found four people that were dead inside of a vehicle. Deputies say there is evidence of gunshot trauma but that the cause of these deaths is still under investigation.

Officials say that the deceased include a 32-year-old woman and three children. Their identities haven't been released but investigators tell FOX 13 News that the adult is local to the neighborhood.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office says that there is no evidence to suggest that there is an ongoing threat to public safety. The office adds that they are still working to find out how long the victims had been there.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office is the main agency leading the investigation but is getting assistance from the Weber/Morgan Homicide Task Force, the Weber-Metro CSI, and other resources.

The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with more information on the deaths call the Weber area dispatch at 801-395-8221.