Arrest made after Provo high schoolers were robbed at gunpoint

PROVO, Utah — Provo police say they have made an arrest following three students in the city being robbed at gunpoint on Thursday. The search is still on for one of the suspects.

According to police, on Thursday at 1:15 p.m., the School Resource Officer at Independence High School was notified by staff that a student wanted to report an incident that happened 2 hours earlier.

The student told the officer that he and two other students were returning to school from an off-campus class when they were approached by a gray Chevrolet sedan. A man allegedly exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at the students, demanding their belongings. Two of the students had bags that they turned over to the man.

The School Resource Officer was able to obtain footage from the school showing the vehicle with two men inside passing by the school. Police later located the vehicle and arrested their primary suspect, 18-year-old Michael Javier Flores, just before 11:30 p.m.

Flores now faces charges of aggravated robbery and property damage.

Police are continuing to identify and locate a second suspect in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 801-852-6210.