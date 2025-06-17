'Devastated' family of infant killed at WestFest needs help to 'bring our baby home'

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — After their 8-month-old son was tragically killed by a stray bullet during a shooting at WestFest Sunday night, the young victim's family is hoping to lay him to rest in their home country of Guatemala.

The infant was one of three people shot and killed at the West Valley City carnival's final night. Police say the infant and an unrelated 41-year-old victim were uninvolved bystanders, and a deceased 18-year-old was the intended target of the shooting.

The baby's family told FOX 13 News that his name was Anderson Garcia Cabrera Jr.

His father, Anderson Garcia, wrote in a GoFundMe that the boy had a twin brother.

Anderson Garcia (via GoFundMe) Anderson & Mehili Garcia with their twin boys

"[W]hat was meant to be a joyful Father’s Day celebration ... became the most heartbreaking night of our lives," Garcia wrote. "We are devastated and struggling to process this unimaginable loss."

Garcia says the family wants to take the young boy's body to Guatemala "so he can rest in peace surrounded by our family and loved ones."

The GoFundMe campaign can be found HERE.

"Any contribution, no matter how small, will help us cover the costs of transporting our baby home and giving him the proper burial he deserves," the page reads. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your compassion, prayers, and support."