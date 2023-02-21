Arrest made months after body found in trunk of car

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan police have arrested a suspect nearly three months after a body was found inside a car that had been set on fire.

Dillon Edward Noble, 30, was taken into custody Monday and faces charges murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice and aggravated assault.

The body of Gino Montoya was found inside the burning car on Nov. 24 near 11716 South Bingham Rim Road.

During the investigation, agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency told police that a drug case they were working on may have been connected to Montoya's murder.

In the DEA case, agents had placed a tracker on a Jaguar belonging to Denis Madsen that was following Montoya's vehicle. The tracker showed Madsen at the area where Montoya's vehicle was found burning.

In video from Nov. 24 obtained by the DEA, an altercation was caught on camera in the parking lot of a home where Denis Madsen lived with Caile Noble, Dillon's father.

After Madsen, Caile Noble and another man living in the home were detained, Madsen claimed Montoya had hit him and knocked him unconscious, according to the arrest report. Another witness said Montoya then went towards Dillon, who punched Montoya and knocked him to the ground before punching him 5-6 more times.

The witness told police that both Dillon and Caile Noble, along with Madsen, loaded Montoya into the trunk of his own car before Dillon Noble punched him 3-4 more times in the face.

After Montoya's body was found, the report said he had "suffered multiple injuries to include a broken nose, broken hyoid bone and skull fractures behind the nose. Montoya did not suffer any defensive wounds showing he did not fight back."