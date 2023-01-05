Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Bodies of 3 adults, 5 minors found inside Enoch City home

Posted at 6:42 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 20:42:35-05

ENOCH, Utah — Eight bodies were found inside an Enoch City home Wednesday; all suffering from gunshot wounds, police say.

Enoch City officials said three adults and five minors were among those found inside the home in the 4900 North block of Albert Drive. Police were called to the house in reference to a welfare check and found the bodies inside.

Officials added that they do not believe there is a threat to the public or that any suspects are at large.

Enoch1

An active investigation is currently underway.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere