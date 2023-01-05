Bodies of 3 adults, 5 minors found inside Enoch City home

ENOCH, Utah — Eight bodies were found inside an Enoch City home Wednesday; all suffering from gunshot wounds, police say.

Enoch City officials said three adults and five minors were among those found inside the home in the 4900 North block of Albert Drive. Police were called to the house in reference to a welfare check and found the bodies inside.

Officials added that they do not believe there is a threat to the public or that any suspects are at large.

An active investigation is currently underway.

