Bodies of two missing men found as homicide investigation continues

BLANDING, Utah — Weeks after a pair of Utah men went missing and a homicide investigation was opened, their bodies were located by officials.

On March 1, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for 29-year-old William "Drew" Bull and 28-year-old Christopher "Topher" Owens, who were last heard from on Feb. 26.

About a week later, police classified the case as a homicide investigation and announced the arrest of 35-year-old Charles Youngkuom Yoo, the roommate of the two men.

At the time, officials said there was a "lack of proof of life" for Bull and Owens.

READ: Family, friends devastated after missing persons case becomes homicide investigation

On Friday, officials said law enforcement recovered the bodies of the two men.

Further details such as where the men were found and a possible cause of death were not made immediately available.

The bodies of Bull and Owens were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for further investigation and officials said family members had been notified of the discovery.

"The investigation is active and ongoing with numerous allied agencies involved," the San Juan County Sheriff's Office said.

Yoo was arrested and is being held without bail on one count of obstructing justice.

Family and friends spoke to FOX 13 News about the disappearance and ultimate homicide investigation involving the Bull and Owens, saying they were devastated by the loss and had more questions than answers about what happened.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in the investigation is asked to call 435-587-2237.