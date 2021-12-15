Body cam video of fatal West Valley City standoff released

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two weeks after a suspect was killed in a fatal standoff with police in West Valley City, officials have released body cam video of the incident.

Police and 20-year-old Anei Gabriel Joker were involved in the standoff on Dec. 1 outside a 7-Eleven at 4100 South and Redwood Road. During the confrontation, Joker was holding a 9-month-old baby in his vehicle.

WATCH: Witness and friend of man who shot at police shares experience during standoff

After Joker released the infant, he began firing at officers, striking two with gunfire. Joker was hit with returning gunfire and later died. The two officers have since fully recovered from the injuries.

In the body camera video released Wednesday, the negotiation to release the baby is seen, along with the fatal shootout that led to Joker's death.

WARNING: The videos below contain material that some viewers may find objectionable.

VIDEO - Baby rescued from vehicle

Baby Rescued Body Cam Video

VIDEO - Officer shot during shootout

Body Camera C

VIDEO - Officers fire at Joker's vehicle

Body Camera D

VIDEO - Additional body cam video