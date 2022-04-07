Body cam video shows wild shootout with Salt Lake City carjacking suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police released body camera video showing a wild shootout late last month between officers and a suspect who had carjacked a vehicle.

After trying to carjack one vehicle on March 26, Matthew Cieslak successfully carjacked another in the area of 600 South and Interstate 15. When officers spotted and attempted to pull over Cieslak, he drove off and began a pursuit.

Soon after, Cieslak and two Salt Lake City officers exchanged gunfire, which is seen in both of the body camera videos released Thursday.

In one video, an officer is seen exiting his police vehicle and firing from behind the car before calling "shots fired" multiple times on his radio. The officer's weapon is seen and heard firing dozens of times.

Body cam video shows officer firing at vehicle carjacked by suspect

Another video shows an officer firing into the vehicle Cieslak had carjacked. The officer reloads his weapon and then returns to firing at the car.

Cieslak died during the confrontation, but no officers were injured.