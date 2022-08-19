Body camera video shows Centerville arson suspect tell police he is the devil

CENTERVILLE, Utah — As the Centerville home he set fire to burned in the background, the suspect charged with arson told police he was the devil.

Newly-released body camera video from the July 21 fire shows police rushing in to rescue residents of the home, as well as the apprehension of the suspect, 37-year-old Ammon Woodhead.

Police say Woodhead entered the home in the 300 East block at 1825 North at around 2:30 p.m. and "aggressively" assaulted two of the three residents inside, along with demanding money. Woodhead then poured gasoline inside the house and ignited the fire.

In the body camera video released by police Friday, an officer is seen rushing into the burning home and guiding an elderly couple out of the house. In the background, Woodhead can be heard grunting as officers tell him to sit down.

When officers attempt to remove Woodhead from the house, he becomes belligerent, forcing police to use their Taser weapons multiple times to subdue him. After several minutes, officers are seen on the video lifting and carrying Woodhead outside.

As Woodhead sat outside, the house can be seen fully-engulfed in flames as police officers give him water. On the video he can be heard telling police that the house is going to explode and to get out.

When asked his name by another officer, Woodhead claimed not to know it before saying,"My name is the devil!"

Six officers were treated for smoke inhalation during the fire, while another was treated after being bitten on the arm by Woodhead. Two of the residents of the home were hospitalized after being rescued.

The house was a complete loss.

On Friday, the Davis County Attorney's Office officially charged Woodhead with the following crimes: