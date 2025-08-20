Bountiful police arrest man accused of choking and kidnapping woman over spilled drink

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A Utah man was arrested by Bountiful police on Tuesday after they said he knocked a woman unconscious while she was driving, choked her, and kidnapped her in early August. Darryl Horspool, 41, faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault producing loss of consciousness, and damage to a communication device.

According to court documents, the incident took place between the victim and Horspool on August 3 while the victim drove Horspool from Salt Lake City to North Salt Lake. Police say the two were arguing which escalated when a drink was spilled on Horspool by the victim.

After the drink was spilled, officers state that Horspool punched the victim in the face while she was driving, rendering her unconscious. When the victim woke up, she slammed on the brakes of the vehicle and came to a stop in the intersection of 2600 South and Highway 89.

The pair proceeded to drive to a parking lot in Bountiful, and once there, Horspool allegedly continued to hit and choke the victim. The victim reported hearing Horspool state that if he were to go back to jail, it would be for killing her. The victim would lose consciousness again during the attack.

Investigators say the victim once again woke up while Horspool was carrying her into his residence in North Salt Lake. Once in the residence, the victim says she was prevented from leaving and had her phone taken from her.

When the victim was able to get possession of her phone, she called a friend who advised her to leave. The victim waited for Horspool to be distracted before she slipped out of the home and went to a gas station in the area.

Police say after the victim left the home, she was contacted via text messages multiple times, being asked not to report what happened to the police. Horspool also allegedly threatened suicide if he was reported.

Darryl Horspool is being held without bail.