Freight train derailment causing TRAX delays in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A freight train derailment in Murray is causing delays for Utah Transit Authority TRAX and FrontRunner lines on Thursday.

Due to the derailment impacting lines near the areas of Murray Central and Fashion Place station, UTA has implemented bus bridges to help alleviate delays.

No injuries are believed to be related to the derailment, which occurred at around 5 a.m. and involved an unknown number of train cars

