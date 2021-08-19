Brighton High School student attacks officer, attempts to take gun

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A Brighton High School student attempted to take the gun of a school resource officer Thursday before parents used a stun gun to subdue the boy, police say.

Cottonwood Heights police say the incident occurred at the new school that opened earlier this week.

The student was allegedly meeting with a school counselor when the resource officer received a call about a disturbance. Upon arriving at the counselor's office, the officer was attacked by the student who bit and tried to strangle the woman.

During the altercation, the student reached for the officer's gun as he was being restrained. The officer told parents who had reacted to the incident to use her stun gun to subdue the boy.

Officials say the student has an extensive history with police.

Both the student and officer were taken to the hospital, although the officer has since been released.