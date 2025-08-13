Cache County man arrested for allegedly having several explosive materials

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A man in Cache County is facing several charges for possessing explosive, chemical, or incendiary parts inside his Wellsville home. Thomas Ray Richards, 58, was arrested on Monday.

Court documents reveal that on August 9, the Cache County Sheriff's Office was contacted regarding Richards' possession of an incendiary device with the components to make more. The tipster also told deputies that Richards was driving while intoxicated with one of the devices in his vehicle.

A deputy stopped Richards for the suspected DUI on U.S. 89/91 near Sherwood Hills. Officials say that during a search of his vehicle, a large firework or explosive was found, which bomb technicians had to process at the scene.

Detectives requested and were given a search warrant for Richards' home and say they found a box of items in the home's attached garage. Investigators say the box was addressed to Richards from an address in Oregon. Inside the box, investigators claim, were a number of cardboard housing units, a length of fuse, and four plastic bags containing a white and black powder with instructions to mix.

Richards told officers that the box was from his brother in Oregon and that they light off the devices in the woods when they go camping together. Richards also provided investigators with videos of him and his brother lighting off the devices.

Thomas Ray Richards faces 4 charges for possession of explosive or incendiary parts.