Catalytic converter thefts extend to U of U campus

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police arrested two suspects after the growing wave of catalytic converter thefts extended to the Salt Lake City campus.

Following an investigation into the theft of multiple catalytic converters on university grounds, detectives were able to identify the suspects and take them into custody. When the suspects were arrested, they were committing another converter theft off campus.

Locations across northern Utah have been targeted by thieves looking to swipe catalytic converters which contain valuable precious metals. Catalytic converter theft increased in Utah by 585% from 2018 to 2021, according to a statewide analysis of police records from the attorney general’s office.

University police credited the quick arrest of the suspects "due to the timely report by victims."