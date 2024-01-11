Cause of death revealed, police urge caution after massage spa homicide

One week after a woman was found dead at a massage spa in Midvale, police are warning employees in similar occupations to "exercise extreme caution."

A suspect and motive in the case have yet to be identified, though officials reported they have established several people of interest in the case. Their involvement remains unknown.

Police have also since identified the woman who was killed as 45-year-old Yuping Jiao, an immigrant from China.

Jiao was working alone at the time in the spa located at 7444 S. State Street when she was "brutally attacked and stabbed multiple times," Unified Police Department officials stated.

Officials believe the attack happened between the hours of 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Police previously told FOX 13 News they received a call about a "suspicious circumstance" around 8:30 that same night.

Calling the circumstances around Jiao's death "deeply concerning," police warned others working in similar jobs to be cautious.

"In light of this disturbing incident, we urge individuals working in similar occupations to exercise extreme caution when dealing with clients and report any suspicious interactions, whether past or current, to the local authorities," UPD said in a statement.

As detectives continue to look into the brutal murder, police are asking for information from the public. If you were in the area of 7444 S. State Street between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on January 4 and witnessed anything of note, contact authorities right away at 801-840-4000.

"The collaboration between law enforcement and the community is vital in bringing justice to the victim," police stated. "We appreciate the public's cooperation and assistance."