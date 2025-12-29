Cedar City police arrest man accused of intentionally hitting another vehicle

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Police in Cedar City have arrested a 32-year-old man after they say he intentionally hit another vehicle with his car following an argument at a gas station. Nathan Jered Kennedy was arrested on Friday and faces charges of reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and property damage.

According to court documents, on Friday, officers were called to the scene of an accident. When they arrived, they found that one vehicle had allegedly rammed into the other.

The victim told officers that there was a verbal argument between him and the other driver at a nearby gas station. He added that he drove away from the station, but soon the other driver pulled up alongside him and was yelling before swerving into him.

A witness from the gas station confirmed the victim's account of events saying they didn't instigate the argument and simply drove off. The other driver, Kennedy, the witness stated, continued acting upset and striking his own vehicle before following the victim.

That witness told investigators they were so concerned about Kennedy's behavior that they had gotten in their vehicle to follow him and call the police.

When police spoke to Kennedy, he denied intentionally hitting the other car and stated that he wanted to get the last word in and lost control. Officers say they were given footage to review that showed Kennedy driving alongside the victim before swerving into the other lane and hitting the victim's vehicle.