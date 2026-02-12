Star BYU receiver charged with rape in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Parker Kingston, a standout wide receiver at Brigham Young University, is being charged with rape for an alleged incident that occurred last year.

The Washington County Attorney's Office announced that it filed a first-degree felony rape charge on Tuesday against Kingston, 21. He was arrested and is being held in the Washington County Jail without bail.

A BYU Athletics spokesperson confirmed that they became aware of Kingston's arrest on Wednesday.

"The university takes any allegation very seriously, and will cooperate with law enforcement," their statement read.

The county attorney's office said police received a report of a sexual assault in February of 2025 at St. George Regional Hospital.

The St. George Police Department investigated the allegation, collected evidence and interviews, and then the county attorney screened the case and filed charges.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office asks anyone with information on the case to call them at (435) 301-7100.

Kingston is a redshirt junior, according to BYU Athletics' website. He is from Layton and attended Roy High School.

