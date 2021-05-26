Chad, Lori Daybell to appear in court on new murder charges

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Chad and Lori Daybell will make their first court appearance since being indicted on multiple murder charges in relation to the deaths of Tylee Ryan, J.J. Vallow and Tammy Daybell.

The Daybells will appear via Zoom Wednesday. Chad Daybell will make his appearance at 11 a.m. MT, while Lori will follow at 11:30 a.m.

A grand jury indicted both Daybells for the murder of the Lori's two children, and charged Chad with murder in the death of his ex-wife Tammy.

Former FBI agent Frank Montoya discusses the Daybell murder investigation below

Both Chad and Lori were also charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit murder of all three victims.