Lori and Chad Daybell indicted on multiple counts of murder

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — A grand jury indicted Lori and Chad Daybell on first degree murder charges Tuesday in the deaths of her children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow. Chad Daybell was also charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Both Chad and Lori were also charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit murder of all three, Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood announced.

Prosecutors did not discuss whether they would pursue the death penalty against the Daybells, but they must make that announcement within 60 days after the defendants make a plea.

Wood added that Lori was additionally charged with grand theft in relation to social security benefits allocated to her children. Daybell allegedly took those funds after the children were already missing.

Two counts of insurance fraud were also brought against Chad related to life insurance policies he had on Tammy Daybell, of which he was the beneficiary and received funds after her death.

"We have been working diligently to pursue justice for the victims in this case, to ensure we have the evidence required to prove the facts beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law," said Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake.

Officials found the buried bodies of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan on Idaho property owned by Chad Daybell on June 9.

Tammy Daybell's 2019 death was initially ruled to be of natural causes. Just two weeks after her death, Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow, whose own husband, Charles, had died a few months earlier.

CHARGES AGAINST CHAD AND LORI DAYBELL :

TWO counts of first-degree murder in deaths of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan

TWO counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in deaths of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan

TWO counts of grand theft by deception in deaths of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan

ONE count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in death of Tammy Daybell

CHARGES AGAINST LORI DAYBELL :

ONE count of grand theft

CHARGES AGAINST CHAD DAYBELL :

ONE count of first-degree murder in death of Tammy Daybell

TWO counts of insurance fraud

