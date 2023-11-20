Charges detail suspect's attempted confrontations with Gov. Cox

SALT LAKE CITY — Charges filed against a man who allegedly vandalized the campaign offices of Gov. Spencer Cox earlier this month detail the suspect's multiple attempts at engaging the governor.

Samuel Golster Zun, 26, was arrested on Nov. 6, hours after he allegedly threw a rock through the front door of the Salt Lake City office along with other acts that caused damage.

At the time, Cox said the suspect, later identified as Zun, had previously targeted him and his family, but did not give additional information.

The charges filed Monday against Zun detail his attempted interactions which began last month.

Just after midnight on Oct. 8, First Lady Abby Cox reported someone yelling outside the Governor's Mansion. Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded and made contact with Zun who "expressed his grievances about Work Force Services and wanted to talk to the Governor about it," the charges read.

After speaking with Zun outside the mansion, he was told to leave the area.

Sometime around Nov. 4, officials say Zun went to the Utah State Capitol "several times" and was upset over not being able to get a driver's license. While at the Capitol, Zun allegedly said he wanted to give up his U.S. citizenship over his inability to get into the military.

A day later, charges say Zun was caught on surveillance cameras climbing a staircase at the Capitol and jumping a railing to get into a restricted area that "traversed a ledge that leads to various offices, including Governor Cox’s office." When troopers responded they found Zun trying to open a locked door and pounding on windows.

Asked whether he had broken any windows, Zun said that he hadn't at the Capitol "but he had broken the glass out of Governor Cox's election office in Salt Lake County."

Zun also told troopers he had thrown rocks at the Governor's Mansion the same night.

After being taken into custody, Zun was found to have several golf ball-sized rocks in his possession. Surveillance footage later showed Zun throwing rocks at the mansion before leaving. Rocks found on the mansion grounds matched those found in Zun's possession.

Around the time of the incidents on Nov. 6, West Valley City police contacted the Utah Highway Patrol to say that Zun had contacted them and asked to be placed in handcuffs before he committed what he said would be a serious crime. Police responded to where Zun claimed he was located but were unable to find him.

Zun was charged with one count of Property Damage/Destruction and one count of Stalking.