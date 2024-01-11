Charges recommended for semi driver in Tooele crash that injured 11

TOOELE, Utah — Reckless endangerment charges have been recommended against the driver of a semi truck involved in a Tooele crash that injured 11 people before causing a massive fire at a local car dealership.

The fiery crash occurred on Vine Street back on Nov. 3 and was caught on dash cam video from nearby vehicles. The truck can be seen coming down the street at nearly full speed and slamming into other vehicles at near full speed.

Watch full dash cam video of crash below:

Tooele truck crash (FULL)

“I see a semi coming straight at me, and I was hoping it was going to regain its, whatever, to drive straight, and it didn't, and it hit the car right in front of me, and that's when I just closed my eyes and prayed,” said Tony Garner, who was involve in the accident.

Tooele police said Thursday they have concluded their investigation into the incident and have recommended the charges against the truck driver and other charges against the company that owned the semi.

Officials said after the crash that the trucks brakes had failed before the accident.

Up to 15 new vehicles at Tooele Motor Company were damaged, and part of the dealership's building went up in flames.

“It smashed into the front of the Ford building and just lit up on fire and everything,” said employee C.J. Goldsberry. “Other cars started exploding. It was pandemonium. It was really crazy.”