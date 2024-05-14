Charges to be announced against suspect in death of Santaquin Sgt. Bill Hooser

PROVO, Utah — After Santaquin Sgt. Bill Hooser was laid to rest Monday, the Utah County Attorney will announce charges against the man accused of killing the police officer.

Utah County Attorney Jeffrey S. Gray is expected to announce the criminal charges at 10 a.m. Tuesday during a press conference.

Michael Aaron Jayne, 42, was booked into jail over the weekend after spending nearly a week in the hospital in connection to the case.

FOX 13 News previously reported Jayne was arrested on multiple felony offenses including aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and two counts of murder, all first-degree felonies.

Arresting documents reported Hooser and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Jayne's semitrailer after receiving a report that someone was riding on the back of it.

Hooser spoke to Jayne, saying he wasn't in trouble and they were there to help him but documents state he was uncooperative, not answering questions.

Arrest documents report a woman then got out of the semi-truck and Hooser indicated to the UHP trooper that Jayne needed to be detained.

That's when Jayne locked the door of the truck, driving away from the scene. Documents and officials have reported that Jayne made a U-turn, hitting Hooser and pinning him against the UHP vehicle, where he died.

After hitting Hooser, officials reported Jayne ran to a nearby gas station and stole another semi-truck, driving to Mona before stealing a Ford F-250 and heading to Mount Pleasant.

Then, he drove to a house in Mount Pleasant and put the stolen F-250 in the garage, swapping it for a Ford F-150 and driving to Vernal.

Officers spotted Jayne and engaged in a pursuit with speeds over 100 miles per hour in Vernal. Eventually, troopers were able to perform a PIT maneuver, bringing Jayne to a stop.

Through past reports and court documents, FOX 13 News learned Jayne has an extensive criminal history spanning multiple states. More than a decade ago, Jayne was convicted of assaulting and threatening police officers in Oregon and California.

