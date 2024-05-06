Suspect in Santaquin officer's death previously tried running over different officer

SANTAQUIN, Utah — The man who allegedly ran over and killed a Santaquin police officer with a semi truck over the weekend reportedly has a history with prior assaults on law enforcement officials in similar fashion.

Michael Jayne, 42, was taken into custody Sunday after leading police on a chase outside Vernal, hours after fleeing the scene in Santaquin in which police say he intentionally crashed into Sgt. Billy Hooser, killing him at the scene.

Video below shows fellow officers honoring Sgt. Hooser following morning procession:

Casket Honored

The Spanish Fork Police Department, which is overseeing information on the investigation, said Jayne was hospitalized after his capture. There is no word on his health status as of Monday afternoon.

Over a decade ago, Jayne was convicted of assaulting and threatening officers in Oregon and California, according to the Great Bend Tribune.

The Tribune reported that in Oct. 2009, Jayne was convicted of assault and felony possession of body armor in Klumath County, Ore. when he tried to run over an officer with his vehicle. He was charged again in Oct. 2010 for making criminal threats and assault for threatening an officer in the Shasta County Jail.

Kansas authorities were attempting to locate Jayne in July 2012 after he violated conditions of his parole. A report from that time said Jayne had been stopped by a local highway patrol trooper and given a false name before speeding away.

In that incident, Jayne eventually ditched the pickup truck he had stolen and fled on foot.

The Barton County Sheriff's Office alerted residents about Jayne, saying he was armed and dangerous, and had been known to "enter into high speed chases and cause accidents to avoid capture."