Clearfield woman facing charges after allegedly stabbing her partner in the face

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A Clearfield woman is now facing charges after police say she stabbed her partner in the face during a drunken fight. Tricia Fareway, 21, was arrested by Clearfield Police Wednesday.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Clearfield Police were called to the area of Bruce Street Wednesday after someone was allegedly stabbed in the face by their significant other.

When police arrived at the scene, they made contact with Tricia and the victim. Tricia told police that she stabbed the victim in the face with a knife and was taken into custody. Officers also recovered a large kitchen knife at the scene.

The victim told officers that she and her partner were drinking when they got into a physical fight. Police noted that the victim had a stab wound and several scratches to her face. When Tricia was interviewed by officers she stated that she stabbed the victim to scare them.

Tricia Fareway now faces charges of aggravated assault and intoxication. She is being held without bail.