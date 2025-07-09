Court documents reveal more about shootout in St. George neighborhood

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The man arrested after firing at St. George police officers on Tuesday, forcing neighborhood evacuations and shelter-in-place orders to be issued, claimed to be under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, according to court documents.

Benjamin Lewis Hansen, 41, was arrested after firing over 150 rounds at officers, only surrendering once the home he was inside in the Little Valley area caught on fire.

St. George police were called to the area of 3000 East Seegmiller Drive when a neighbor reported hearing multiple gunshots. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with a victim, who was still inside the home before being able to get outside.

Once the victim was outside, officers say Hansen began shooting at officers, sending them running for cover as several patrol cars were hit. After police confirmed Hansen was alone in the home, SWAT teams from St. George and Washington County were called to the scene to set up containment, all while Hansen continued firing at officers.

Residents in surrounding houses were evacuated, and others were ordered to shelter in place.

Watch below as St. George police give update on suspect who fired at officers:

FULL BRIEFING: Police give update on suspect who fired at St. George police

The victim told police that they lived with Hansen, who had been sober for around six years before Tuesday's incident. According to the victim, the couple had been fighting recently after Hansen relapsed and started drinking heavily.

In addition, the victim said Hansen hadn't slept for the past several days, and they believed he had taken several prescription medications to take his life.



During what St. George Police Department Police Chief Kyle Whithead called a "tactical operation," the home caught fire, forcing Hansen to leave the home and being placed under arrest after being tasered by officers.

Once being transported to Washington County Jail, Hansen indicated to the staff there that he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Hansen faces charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief, possession of a dangerous weapon with criminal intent, and carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence. He is currently being held without bail.