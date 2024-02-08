Dashcam video shows stolen USPS ramming police officers

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Newly-released dash camera video shows several moments of a confrontation this week between police and a man who had stolen a U.S. Postal Service truck in Salt Lake City, before barricading himself inside.

At the beginning of the video from a Centerville police vehicle, an officer blocks the man in the truck, identified as Wilber Hernandez, forcing him to reverse and head into different direction.

A few minutes later, Hernandez is closed in again by police vehicles, but with police weapons at him, the 32-year-old floors the stolen truck and rams into a Centerville police SUV.

After an hour of barricading himself inside the truck, Hernandez surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police reported that Hernandez originally stole the truck at knifepoint from a postal employee in Salt Lake City.

After leaving Salt Lake City, Hernandez was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Bountiful and later attempted to run over two people in the parking lot of a nearby tire store.

Before ramming the vehicle, police said Hernandez also had an object that resembled a gun, which turned out to be a shovel that he was brandishing as if it were a rifle.

Centerville Police Department Item allegedly used by Hernandez to imitate a rifle

Hernandez was arrested on one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.