Despite recent shooting, stats show crime down in Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — Remnants of police tape are still visible on Major Street in the Ballpark Neighborhood where Salt Lake City police say a shooting involving a teenager took place early Sunday.

"There was some sort of situation here where shots were fired and then that group of people then returned some rounds back," said Sgt. Mark Wian. "During that investigation we were notified that a 17-year-old juvenile was taken up to the hospital because he had suffered a gunshot wound."

Fox 13 News obtained a video from Sunday's shooting, and while the exchange was not captured, a rapid exchange of gunfire can be heard.

"This particular stretch has had two bouts recently of some pretty rough stuff," said Ballpark neighborhood business owner, Kelly Lake. "It's a strain on police resources, it's terrifying for the neighbors and honestly it shouldn't be happening,"

Despite the concern sparked by Sunday shooting, Lake says crime in the area near 300 West is the lowest she's seen in 30 years.

"We have seen community organizations, things like the Ballpark community council really become activated," she said. "We've seen some incredible work with policing, we've seen some innovated work with policing."

Data from Salt Lake City Police Department crime statistics shows both property and violent crime counts in the 84115 zip code are down from 191 in July 2022 to 151 a year later. Crime counts in June were also down from 183 in 2022 to 163 in 2023.

"We have spent since July of last year, 1,500 dedicated hours to this area, proactively policing," Sgt. Wian said.

Data from August 2019-July 2023 also shows crime counts in the 84115 neighborhood are back around pre-pandemic levels.

"We're committed to our policing model of stratified policing, focusing our efforts on those problem areas, getting resources there, strategizing how we can work with our community to enhance the quality of life and make sure everyone feels safe," said Wian.

Even with crime decreasing, data shows District 5 still experiences the highest crime counts in Salt Lake City.

Lake acknowledges crime may feel different in different areas of the Ballpark community but believes Sunday's shooting is not representative of the neighborhood.

"It's heartbreaking and it's horrible and it's very out of character."