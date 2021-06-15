Details released after man beaten by group in Magna

MAGNA, Utah — The group accused of beating a man to death behind a Magna grocery store Monday allegedly did so because the victim was accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend.

Arrest reports say 41-year-old Fred Valdamar Ortiz was chased down and beaten by a group of at least six people behind the Smith's at 8055 West 3500 South. When police arrived around 2:30 p.m., they found Ortiz unconscious and not breathing.

The group were allegedly told about Ortiz by his pregnant girlfriend, a dog breeder, when they went to her home to look for a puppy. The woman said Ortiz had beaten her two days earlier and given her a black eye.

While the group was at the house, police say Ortiz drove by on a scooter, leading the group, including a 13-year-old, to chase after him.

One of the group told police that when they caught up to Ortiz, a car driven by Osyeanna Maria Martinez, 19, struck Ortiz. He continued to run away when the group eventually caught up and began beating him with a pole while on the ground.

A member of the group told police that they asked one of the others, a woman, to stop the beating, but she refused.

Surveillance video shows Martinez throwing two boards at Ortiz's back and head, and then punching and kicking him. Xandre Sky Hill, 18, was also caught beating Ortiz with a pole.

Three other suspects were only identified by their initials.

Hill admitted to police that he tackled and punched Ortiz, but said another suspect used a pole during the beating.

A suspect, who is related to Ortiz, told police that he beat his girlfriend and that the family was scared to report the incident because he is on parole and "his probation officer will not do anything to lock him up."

Martinez and Hill were both jailed on charges of murder.