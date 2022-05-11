'Dog the Bounty Hunter' comes to Utah to help investigate unsolved double-murder

MOAB, Utah — A double-homicide case out of Grand County has gotten some added publicity over the past few weeks.

Duane Chapman, also known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter," is in Moab this week gathering tips and clues regarding the unsolved murders of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner.

RIGHT NOW: @DogBountyHunter is here in Moab joined by Bobby Brown, Billy Lane and Sean-Paul Schulte discussing the double-homicide investigation of #KylenSchulte & #CrystalTurner. pic.twitter.com/zgi6WjGshC — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) May 11, 2022

“Thank you for answering my prayers,” said Sean-Paul Schulte, the father of Kylen Schulte on Tuesday evening. “Thank you, Dog, when you told me six months ago that you would come.”

Chapman said he and his team have visited the camping area where the women were found murdered and have also spoken to a number of possible suspects.

“We stay on it till we catch 'em or we get the person,” said Chapman. “I read more of the report and how they were shot three times, three times, three times, and I thought, 'You punk, wait till I get ahold of you.'”

Chapman plans to be in town for a few days and said he would come back for a second visit if needed.

Meanwhile, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 13 News that an update on the investigation is coming later this week.

“You guys give me hope. Thank you,” Schulte said to Chapman and his team. “You guys have helped me already start to heal.”

Anyone with tips for Chapman's team can call or text 833-TELL-DOG (835-5364).