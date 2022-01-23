Watch
Sculpture dedicated in memory of murdered Moab couple

Jason Jensen
Posted at 9:13 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 23:20:32-05

MOAB, Utah — Members of the community gathered on Saturday afternoon at the Grand County Public Library for a dedication ceremony of a sculpture created in memory of two women who were murdered near Moab last year.

Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were found shot to death at a campsite in the La Sal Mountains outside of Moab in August.

The sculpture was created and donated by Ekaterina Tatarovich, a local artist. The piece of art is titled “In Memory of Kylen and Crystal.”

“It was very somber,” said Jason Jensen, a private investigator based in the Salt Lake City area who traveled to Moab for the ceremony and to gather more information. “It was a joyous reunion for many of the people that Sean-Paul [Schulte] knew, but at the same time it was a real tear-jerker for a moment when he was asked to give a speech and he had to really open up his heart and talk about Kylen and Crystal.”

Jensen has been looking into the unsolved double-murder.

READ: Father seeking clues from community after daughter murdered outside of Moab

Earlier this week, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office released additional information on the investigation, which included ruling out any involvement by Gabby Petito or Brian Laundrie.

