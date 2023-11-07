Driver charged with hitting, killing pedestrian in St. George while driving high on cocaine

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A woman who was arrested for allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in St. George has been charged in court, and police say she was driving under the influence of cocaine.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Brianna Leigh Waters ran a red light at the intersection of Bluff Street and 500 North on Friday night. She hit a pedestrian who was crossing in the crosswalk with the "walk" signal lit up, and that pedestrian died from his injuries.

The victim killed in this incident was Matthew Jones — whose sister Mardelle Parkin was hit and killed just two days prior in the exact same intersection.

Police at the scene said they saw signs of impairment, and they conducted field sobriety tests that they said indicated Waters was impaired. A breathalyzer test did not show the presence of alcohol, but a urine test came back positive for cocaine. She later admitted that she used cocaine about half an hour before the accident.

Waters was arrested Saturday and was officially charged Monday with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, driving under the influence, drug possession charges, and a pair of traffic infractions.

Waters is being held without bail.