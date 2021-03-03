Drug bust follows investigation in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A lengthy investigation into the illegal sale of marijuana in Pleasant Grove led to a drug bust that turned up large amounts of pot and various drug paraphernalia.

The Pleasant Grove Police Department shared an image following the bust on its Facebook page Tuesday.

Police said they had received "numerous complaints" from residents in the area "about constant traffic in and out of the home and the overwhelming smell of marijuana."

Following the investigation, the department served a search warrant on the home in the west side of town and found over two pounds of raw marijuana, nearly 300 THC Vape Cartridges, large amounts of DAB, Liquid THC, Large quantities of edible marijuana, and Psilocybin mushrooms.

The post reminded Utahns that the use of recreational marijuana is still illegal in the state, and that until the law changes, "we will continue to conduct investigation like this."