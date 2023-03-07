Drunk driver sentenced to 1-20 years for killing pregnant woman in Salt Lake City last year

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who hit and killed a pregnant woman and injured her young daughter while driving drunk last May was sentenced to prison on Monday.

In January, 53-year-old Jack Keith Archibald of West Valley City pleaded guilty to two 2nd-degree felony counts of automobile homicide and one 3rd-degree felony count of DUI with serious bodily injury.

Archibald was driving in the area of 1700 South and 900 East in Salt Lake City on May 3 when he went off the road and hit 24-year-old Libbie Isabel Allan, who was five months pregnant, along with her 2-year-old daughter. Allan and her unborn child died, and the toddler was critically injured.

Archibald was sentenced Monday to serve 1 to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for each homicide charge, although the judge ruled that the sentences can be served concurrently. For the third charge of injuring the 2-year-old, he was sentenced to "an indeterminate term of not to exceed five years."

That means he will be in prison for anywhere between 1-20 years. However, the judge also ruled that Archibald will receive credit for time served; he has been in jail with no bail allowed since his arrest.

“Mr. Archibald put our entire community at risk when he decided to drive after drinking enough alcohol to put him at more than double the legal limit, while also on drugs," Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said in a statement. "We continue to mourn the loss of the young pregnant mother and her unborn child. We applaud the judge for giving Mr. Archibald consecutive sentencing for severely injuring the young girl while in her own yard. We would like to thank the Salt Lake City Police Department and our prosecutors for their diligent investigation and prosecution that helped put Jack Archibald in prison and off our streets. If you drink, drive, and injure people you will be aggressively prosecuted."