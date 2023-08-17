Ex-wife of UVU grad, Microsoft exec charged with his murder

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The ex-wife of Utah Valley University graduate and Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan has been charged with his murder.

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez was indicted on first degree-murder charges Thursday by a grand jury in Florida. She was also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and child abuse, ABC News reports.

On Feb. 16, 2022, Bridegan had dropped his twins off at Gardner-Fernandez's home when he was shot multiple times in the middle of a Jacksonville Beach street after stopping to remove a tire that was blocking the road. Bridegan's 2-year-old daughter was in the backseat of his SUV when he was shot.

Gardner-Fernandez's current husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana, was indicted for first-degree murder earlier this year, while Henry Tenon, Fernandez Saldana's former tenant, was also arrested and accused of firing the gun that killed Bridegan.

ABC News says Tenon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges and is cooperating with prosecutors.

Bridegan and Gardner-Fernandez married in Salt Lake City in 2010 and raised two children in Utah before the couple divorced five years later.

In a press conference Thursday, State Attorney Melissa Nelson said Gardner-Fernandez played a "central and key role in the cold, calculated and premeditated murder of Jared Bridegan."

WJXT reports Gardner-Fernandez was arrested in West Richland, Washington where she had moved, and will be extradited to Duval County in Florida.

Bridegan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his brother, Adam, lives in Draper with his family.

