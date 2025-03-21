Father, brother of Gavin Peterson plead guilty to child abuse

SALT LAKE CITY — The father and brother of the 12-year-old West Haven boy who died of child abuse last year have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to his death.

Gavin Peterson's father, Shane, and brother, Tyler, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree child abuse homicide. Both men also pleaded guilty to additional charges related to child abuse.

Nichole Scott, Gavin's girlfriend, was also charged in Gavin's death but was not part of the plea deal.

Conditions of Shane Peterson's plea deal include that his charges won't be upgraded to murder.

Gavin Peterson was found unresponsive inside the family's West Haven home on July 9, with an investigation into his death showing he had experienced malnutrition to the point where his organs had, "shut down completely."

Findings revealed following investigation into handling of Gavin Peterson case:

Findings revealed following investigation into handling of Gavin Peterson case

The investigation showed that Gavin's family discussed beating the 12-year-old boy and not feeding him on their phones, saying they only gave Gavin small servings of water and a piece of bread with water.

Throughout several years, the Utah Division of Child and Family Services received multiple reports of Gavin being abused. An investigation into the agency's handling of the reports showed that the boy had been the victim of documented abuse as early as February 2020.

Celebration of life held to remember 12-year-old who died of alleged abuse: