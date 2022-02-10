Food delivery driver arrested after refusing to wear mask in American Fork restaurant

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A DoorDash driver who refused to wear a mask while picking up an order at an American Fork restaurant was arrested Wednesday.

Restaurant staff told police that Wesley George Castle, 21, began yelling and "causing a big scene" when he was told to put on a mask, according to the probable cause affidavit. Employees described Castle's yelling "as a 9 on a scale of 1-10."

Because of Castle's yelling, the restaurant's cooks stopped working to find out the cause of the commotion.

When confronted by store management about wearing a mask, Castle allegedly refused to leave even after he was told that the police would be called.

After arriving on scene, officers saw Castle outside the restaurant and asked him to identify himself, which he refused. When asked "approximately three to five times to identify himself" and refusing, Castle was placed under arrest.

Because of Castle's attempts to not be placed in handcuffs, it took four officers to place them on Castle, the report states.

Castle now faces charges of commercial obstruction, interference with an arresting officer and failure to disclose his identity.