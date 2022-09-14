Formal charges filed against three suspects involved in shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center

SALT LAKE CITY — Formal charges were filed by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office Wednesday against three men who were allegedly involved in a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City that left one man dead.

Nogolweit Kug, Joshua Riak and Deng Buk were all charged with one count each of murder and aggravated robbery and Buk was also charged with one count of obstructing justice.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of September 3 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

FOX 13 News initially reported that there was a fight between multiple people who had walked out of the convention center when the victim, identified at 41-year-old Deliford Knight, was shot and killed.

The fight originated from a scam scheme called "3-shell Monte" that Knight and his friends had been engaging in at different conventions. When one of the suspects lost the game, a fight ensued.

New charging documents report Kug eventually took out a handgun and shot Knight in the street before all three suspects ran off.

After the shooting, Kug and Riak allegedly rummaged through Knight's pockets and took what appeared to be a wad of cash.