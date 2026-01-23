Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Olympic snowboarder and FBI fugitive Ryan Wedding arrested

(CNN) — Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder, Ryan Wedding, has been arrested, a law enforcement source familiar with the capture tells CNN.

Wedding was one of FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” fugitives with a $15 million reward after being indicted for allegedly running a criminal enterprise, cocaine trafficking and murder in an operation stretching across the US, Canada, Mexico and Colombia.

Attorney General Pam Bondi previously said Wedding’s operation was responsible for more than $1 billion a year in illegal drug proceeds. Officials had believed Wedding to be somewhere in Mexico under the protection of the Sinaloa cartel.

Competing for Team Canada, Wedding finished as the 24th-best parallel giant slalom snowboarder in the world at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Wedding’s arrest was first reported by NBC.

