Former police chief from small Utah town charged with payroll fraud during tenure

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The former chief of the Stockton Police Department was charged Tuesday after an investigation into his payment for working contracted shifts with Utah Highway Patrol.

Travis Stephen Romney, 36, was charged with two counts of theft and one count of communications fraud. All three are 2nd-degree felonies.

Romney resigned last year from his position as chief of police in Stockton, a small town just south of Tooele. He was in the position for six years. He then accepted a job as a detective for the Grantsville Police Department, according to the Tooele Transcript Bulletin.

According to court documents, an agent with the Utah Department of Public Safety heard from a Stockton city official who said they found "irregularities" in Romney's paychecks in February of this year.

An investigation was conducted, and the DPS agent spoke with the former chief. Romney told the agent that during his tenure, he also worked "DUI shifts" for the DPS Highway Safety Office.

According to the contracts for Romney's overtime work on the DUI shifts, the state would reimburse the city for his pay on those shifts.

However, investigators said they found that Romney was paid $228,441 for DUI shift reimbursements between 2016-2022, but Stockton was only reimbursed $109,797.

"The difference between what Romney was paid and the amount of money that Highway Safety reimbursed the Town of Stockton for is $118,644.15," charging documents stated.

The DPS agent said they also determined that he directly over-billed the state by $22,191 for the DUI shifts.

Investigators also said Romney submitted reports each month that contained the number of DUI arrests made. They looked at records from the county jail, district court and justice court, and said the actual arrest numbers "fell far below the number of DUI arrests reported by Romney throughout the period reported."

A warrant was issued for Romney's arrest, but court records do not indicate that he has been arrested as of Tuesday night. His charging documents also show that Romney himself requested a summons to be issued instead.