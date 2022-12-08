Former Wellington police chief pleads guilty to assault charge

WELLINGTON, Utah — A former Utah police chief who pleaded guilty to assault was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $1,406 in fines after complaints he sexually harassed a female employee.

The complaint originated in 2020 when a woman who worked for Wellington City said Bradley made an obscene gesture toward her, put her in a headlock and slapped her backside. The complaint also alleged Bradley would send inappropriate text messages to the employee.

Video shows alleged harassment by now-fired Wellington Police chief

Days after the harassment complaint was made by the woman, Bradley was accused of submitting a counter-complaint as retaliation, claiming she came on to him and touched him inappropriately.

In addition, Bradley made false accusations against two other city employees.

The woman told FOX 13 News the assault took a toll on her and she quit her job with the city. At the time, she told FOX 13 News she was "relieved" charges were being filed against Bradley.

In March 2021, Bradley was placed on unpaid leave while an investigation ensued. He was fired from his role as police chief in April at a dramatic town council meeting.

On Wednesday, Bradley pleaded guilty to one count of assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Bradley was given sentenced to 180 days for the assault charge and 90 days for the disorderly conduct charge, but both sentences were suspended.

He was ordered to pay $1,406 in fines and was placed on probation for 24 months.