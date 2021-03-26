Wellington police chief placed on unpaid leave pending investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — The town of Wellington announced Friday its police chief will be placed on unpaid leave as an investigation continues.

But the news release from the municipal government again gave no description of why Chief Rory Bradley is under investigation.

“Effective April 1, 2021,” the news release said, “Wellington City Police Chief, Rory Bradley will be placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the process of a personnel action and active investigation. No additional information regarding this matter is available at this time.”

The council on March 18 announced Chief Rory Bradley was on administrative leave. There was an agenda item for Thursday’s city council meeting that would have had the body vote on a personnel action – an apparent reference to Bradley.

When the agenda item for Bradley arrived, the town’s attorney, John Schindler, asked the remaining council members table the issue for a future meeting. He said there was a development he needed to discuss with the council.

The three council members in attendance voted for the postponement. Schindler said he hoped another meeting could be scheduled soon.

Bradley also serves on the city council for the 1,600-person town. So does his father. Mayor Paula Noyes announced at the start of the meeting that the father and son were not in attendance.

The lack of information about Bradley’s status didn’t impede a few supporters.

“I’m not sure what’s going on,” said Joyce Dirk as she spoke at the virtual meeting, “but I will say if we lose him as a chief and as a mentor to our kids, it is devastating. And I would hope we are wise enough to see that.”

“We’re not going to find someone that loves this town and wants to be here more than he does,” she added.

Others wrote into the meeting.

“Rory would give his life for anyone (sic) of us,” wrote Dave Pulshipher, “and for any one of you Wellington city employees.”

“Let the people of Wellington vote for [Bradley’s] fate,” wrote Ray Ring.

Whoever was administering Wellington’s Facebook page deleted the comments shortly after they were posted.

FOX 13 has filed a public records request for complaints about and investigations into Bradley. That request has been denied.