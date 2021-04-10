Wellington Police chief fired during dramatic council meeting

WELLINGTON, Utah — In a dramatic city council meeting Friday night, the Wellington Police chief was fired two weeks after being placed on unpaid leave.

Town Attorney John Schindler accuses Rory Bradley of sexually abusing a city employee twice and sending inappropriate text messages beginning in March 2020.

“I only take payment in full-frontal nudity,” showed one text message that was authenticated as being sent by Bradley in the investigation, which began at least three weeks ago.

After a formal complaint was made to the city and to Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), Bradley is accused of filling unfounded counter-complaints against the alleged victim and two other city employees in February 2021.

Before Friday, no specific information had been released about the subject of the investigation into Bradley.

While not condoning Bradley’s actions, attorney Nate Nelson argued the advances were not unwanted by the alleged victims.

“What is important is this is kind of how people behave in Wellington City, apparently, right?” Nelson said to the public during Friday's meeting.

Bradley apologized to the city and said the communication was harmless.

“The text messages were meant to be funny. That’s it, that’s all it was meant to be,” he said.