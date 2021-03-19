Menu

Friends arrested after seeking revenge on behalf of Utah man

Associated Press
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 12:44:35-04

KEARNS, Utah — After commiserating with their friend who was despondent over a recent break-up, a Utah man and juvenile were arrested Tuesday after trying to exact revenge.

Braden Alex Quilter-Watson, 20, and a 15-year-old boy had spent the night drinking with Braden's best friend after his ex-girlfriend had ended their relationship.

Police say Quilter-Watson and the boy went to the woman's Kearns home "in order to get revenge."

Surveillance video show the two pulling up to the house in a Chevrolet Suburban and firing four shots. Sitting inside the living room, the woman suffered cuts to her leg and foot from broken glass.

A truck in front of the home was later found with bullet holes and slashed tires. A broken knife blade was found lodged in one of the truck's tires.

Police later located the Suburban where a shotgun was found inside.

Quilter-Watson admitted the two had slashed the tires of the vehicle and that the juvenile fired the shots at the house.

After receiving a search warrant to search Quilter-Watson's home, police found a backpack containing drug paraphernalia, along with a loaded Remington 12-gauge shotgun and a CZ .22 long rifle in a balcony closet.

The bomb squad was called after a suspected incendiary device was located.

"Upon arrival of the Bomb Squad, the inspected the incendiary device and found it to be a soda can wrapped in tape with a wick. Inside the can were matchstick tips and a material with an unknown accelerant on it," police wrote in the affidavit.

In an interview with police, Quilter-Watson said he "shouldn't be held responsible for his actions because he was drunk."

Quilter-Watson was charged on multiple counts, including aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice.

